‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Remastered’ is a remastered version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. In a new leak, release details are revealed.

The release date for the much-anticipated “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Remastered” has been leaked online, indicating a startling shift in the game’s platforms.

On Monday, reliable industry source MW2Ghost tweeted that “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Remastered” may no longer be a PlayStation exclusive. According to the insider, it would most likely be released simultaneously on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation game platforms. After Activision reportedly parted relations with Sony for “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Remastered,” the notion arose.

According to the insider, ATVI has a “broken contract with Sony pertaining to Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Remastered,” which means “they can probably just combine it with CoD 2021 and have it release on both platforms at the same time (just as an example).” The insider did not provide any additional information, but promised to keep fans updated as soon as possible.

Since the release of “Black Ops 3” in 2015, Activision and Sony have had an arrangement. In comparison to Xbox and PC gamers, PlayStation users will have access to unique content under the terms of the agreement. PlayStation gamers were also able to play “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered” a month before other gaming platforms.

According to MW2Ghost, “Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Remastered” was supposed to come out in the second quarter of 2021 and would be limited to PlayStation consoles for a month. “MW3 Campaign remastered is certainly coming this year, and should be coming Q2 which is the original plan, one month exclusive to PlayStation,” the insider claimed in a tweet.

However, the source expressed doubts about the alleged release and exclusive deal in a subsequent tweet.

They tweeted, “It was initially slated for Q2 this year under a contract with PlayStation, but not sure whether that’s still the case.”

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Remastered” is yet to be announced by Activision. As a result, fans should keep their expectations for the game’s release and launch platforms in check. Since 2020, rumors about a campaign remaster of the game have been circulating online.