‘Call of Duty 2021′ is a video game set in the year 2021. Alpha Builds Have Been Seen on a variety of platforms, each with a unique name.

Activision, the video game publisher, is expected to reveal this year’s “Call of Duty” installment sooner rather than later. Surprisingly, the game’s alpha builds were just discovered, probably for internal testing.

Helba The AI and PlayStationSize, both industry insiders, claimed to have seen the build on Battle.net and PlayStation Network servers.

Helba offers a service that keeps track of Battle.net store expansions and upgrades. According to them, additional files with the code name Slipstream, as well as certain “Call of Duty 2021” assets, were just included. Slipstream is most likely the game’s alpha build, and it could be released to gamers in the same way that “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” was.

It’s worth noting that the Slipstream code name did not emerge just on Battle.net. On the PlayStation Network, the same code name was apparently identified. According to PlayStationSize, the game’s alpha build weighs 35.322 GB on the PS5 and 28.398 GB on the PS4.

Activision hasn’t mentioned anything regarding the “Call of Duty 2021” alpha build. Alphas and betas, on the other hand, are typical before the release of “Call of Duty” games. This isn’t the first time that internal builds for alpha testing for a “Call of Duty” game have gone live under codenames.

Under the code name The Red Door, “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” went live in 2020 with the same builds. A lot regarding Slipstream and “Call of Duty 2021” is still out in the air. Fans, on the other hand, may easily guess the release dates by looking at the company’s launch history.

The alpha for “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” was released in September 2020. This was around a month before the game’s official release. The beta for “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” was released in October, and the game will be released in November 2020.

Fans may expect the “Call of Duty 2021” alpha to be released in September, followed by the beta in October, and the official release in November. Fans should temper their expectations in the lack of formal confirmation from Activision or Sledgehammer Games, as these elements are very speculative.