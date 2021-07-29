‘Call Of Duty 2021′ is a massive game. To Unveil New Game, Leak Reveals ‘Insane’ ‘Warzone’ Event

The next “Call of Duty” game, dubbed “Vanguard,” is anticipated to be released this year. While Activision has chosen to keep the game under wraps, a new leak may have indicated how the game will be revealed.

Activision may release a new “Call of Duty” game in 2021, and “Call of Duty: Warzone” appears to be a key component of the game’s formal launch. Industry insider Alaix COD just revealed an intriguing audio clip on Twitter, which could provide some clues about the impending “COD” installment’s official reveal. The sound of a call warning listeners of an approaching AC-130 assault could be heard in the audio recording.

The AC-130 is a well-known armored gunship that has appeared in games like “Modern Warfare 2” and other “Call of Duty” franchises. Many people, particularly “MW2” enthusiasts, speculated that Activision was intending to include the gunship in the formal announcement of “Call of Duty 2021” as a result of the leaked audio and mention of the gunship. “Vanguard announcement on WZ is going to be INSANE, just saying,” the insider wrote in another tweet.

Data sleuths The Cheeseburger Boys responded with a video clip that included the words, “A bomb’s been put on our ammo supply.” The sentence comes from “Call of Duty: WWII,” and it alludes to the forthcoming game’s likely return to that era. This also confirms previous reports that “Call of Duty 2021” or “Call of Duty: Vanguard” would be set during WWII.

Some fans, however, are unsure how the game’s producers would make the aforementioned event happen in “Call of Duty: Warzone.” The game is currently set in the 1980s, and in order for the AC-130 to be relevant, it would have to be moved back four decades. To make the alleged occurrence possible and coherent, the game’s Verdansk map may need to be redesigned again, and the story may need to be stretched.

The official reveal of “Call of Duty 2021” has yet to be announced by Activision. While the industry insider has previously delivered correct leaks, the information presented in the most recent leak is not official. Fans should take these details with a grain of salt until Activision unveils its intentions for the official announcement of its upcoming “Call of Duty” edition.