Caitlyn Jenner Joins The ‘League Of Legends Wild Rift’ Roster With An Updated Model.

After months of rumors and conjecture, AD Marksman Caitlyn will be joining Jayce on the “Wild Rift” roster in Patch 2.5a.

As the game catches up to the PC version of “League of Legends,” the latest update will add the Piltovian champions to the game’s increasing list of playable characters. Caitlyn and Jayce have received cleaner-looking models, similar to the rest of the mobile version’s champions, but the former appears to have had a lot more work done to her.

Caitlyn in “Wild Rift” has a distinct appearance from her PC counterpart. Her old, out-of-date design has been updated to meet Riot Games’ current standards, with a frilly and exposing outfit replaced with something more appropriate for a high-ranking law enforcement officer.

The sheriff’s new look isn’t that unlike from her previous one. Caitlyn still wears her characteristic top hat and purple pattern, but she’s wearing leggings, a fabric gorget, and a dress that’s considerably less extravagant than her previous model.

This new character model could imply that Caitlyn’s PC equivalent would be treated similarly. The character design and visuals are largely the same in “Wild Rift” and the original “League of Legends,” while the former has the advantage of better character models due to Riot’s decision to create the game from the ground up.

Caitlyn’s full kit for “Wild Rift” has yet to be published by Riot Games, however most of her abilities are expected to remain the same or with minimal alterations when compared to her PC counterpart.

Caitlyn is a Marksman champion with the longest base auto-attack range in “League of Legends,” for those who don’t know. Her basic strikes pelt adversaries, traps allow her to control the battlefield, and her long-ranged ultimate allows her to eliminate targets with a single, powerful shot.

Patch 2.5a will also include the Bewitching skin for Janna and the Underworld skins for Twisted Fate and Wukong, in addition to the new champions. Fans should also expect the usual patch-to-patch roll-out of balancing tweaks.

Starting Nov. 9, Caitlyn will be playable on “Wild Rift.”