Cadbury lovers are ecstatic after seeing a new “must try” chocolate bar coming to the United Kingdom.

The chocolate bar is a spin-off of a popular Cadbury product, and word of its upcoming appearance went viral on social media.

Snack News & Reviews, a Facebook group, posted an update about the new product, and it’s safe to say it went over well with Cadbury enthusiasts.

A Cadbury Caramel Twirl is the latest treat, and it appears to be a limited-edition bar. However, if it proves to be popular, it may remain around for a longer time.

The Cadbury Orange Twirl was first introduced in September of 2019 and was so successful that it was reintroduced less than a year later. Cadbury UK then tweeted in February 2021 that the orange flavor bar was ‘back for good.’

“Cadbury Caramel Flavour Twirl!” Snack News & Reviews wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the latest Twirl. “It’ll be out in the UK soon!” People eager to test it left over 1.1k comments and 500 shares on the post.

