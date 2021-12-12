By hosting an Xmas quiz, Johnson ‘personally breached’ Covid rules.

Boris Johnson is under additional scrutiny today after being accused of breaking Covid restrictions by conducting a Christmas quiz in Number 10 last year.

On the television, the Prime Minister was seen reading questions while sitting behind a photograph of Margaret Thatcher.

According to The Sunday Mirror, numerous employees clustered around computers, debating on topics while sipping fizz, wine, and beer from a nearby Tesco Metro.

According to the insider, there were four teams of six employees in one office.

The date was December 15, three days before the alleged gathering, and the PM was accompanied by two members of his top team, who were not drinking.

One wore a Santa hat, while the other was decked out in tinsel.

Last December 15, 459 people died as a result of the coronavirus, while another 33,828 were infected.

Tier 2 standards in London at the time prohibited any social mixing between homes, which Mr Johnson appeared to have broken by socializing with the assistants.

“You must not host a work Christmas lunch or party, where it is essentially a social activity and is not otherwise permitted under the rules in your tier,” according to official instructions.

The discoveries cast doubt on Downing Street’s claim last week that there had been no parties at Number 10.

Last Thursday, Mr Johnson stated: “I can assure you that all procedures were followed at all times. I’m confident that all of the rules were followed at all times.” However, after the quiz’s details became public, a source claimed: “It was simply a part of the way things were done. The Prime Minister turned a deafening deafening deafening dea He appeared to be at ease in large groups.” The Mirror reported that employees were invited to the virtual quiz, which raised donations for charity, a few weeks ago.

According to a Mirror source, scores of people signed up for the event online, but by 6.30 p.m. on the day, many employees had decided to participate from No10.

The PM’s private office, the policy unit, and the press office were among those who took part, according to reports.

They answered questions about everything from Downing Street’s history to Christmas song lyrics. “The summary has come to an end.”