Burnley response, Calvert-Lewin injury, Townsend and Gray goals – Everton Q&A LIVE!

Everton’s perfect start to the Premier League season continued Wednesday night at Goodison Park with a 3-1 victory over Burnley.

After Ben Mee put the visitors ahead in the second half, Michael Keane, Andros Townsend, and Demarai Gray, who scored his third goal in as many games, guided Rafa Benitez’s team to triumph with three goals in six minutes.

The focus now shifts to the weekend, as the Toffees travel to Villa Park to play Aston Villa in a Saturday evening kick-off.

Now is your chance to have your questions answered by Phil Kirkbride, the Echo’s Everton correspondent.

Following last night’s victory, there’s lots to talk about, as well as the normal news and updates ahead of the weekend.

