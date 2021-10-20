Bungie irritates ‘Destiny 2’ fans by changing the pricing model for Dungeons.

Bungie’s planned pricing strategy for new dungeons coming to the game, starting with the next “The Witch Queen” expansion, has outraged and saddened “Destiny 2” fans.

The new dungeons for “Witch Queen” will be offered separately or as part of the Deluxe Edition of the expansion pack, according to Bungie. Players that purchase the standard version of “The Witch Queen” will not be able to access the two new dungeons at launch, unlike “Forsaken’s” Shattered Throne and “Shadowkeep’s” Pit of Heresy.

The game’s playerbase reacted unfavorably to this departure from the regular pricing arrangement. Bungie community manager Cozmo’s Reddit reply, which cleared any confusion about the company’s new monetization system, was quickly downvoted by fans.

Many fans viewed this adjustment as yet another egregious act by Bungie, as it further complicated “Destiny 2’s” already perplexing monetization strategy. Season passes and annual expansion packs provided the majority of the game’s extra content. Players will have to pay extra for content that should have been included in the expansion pack in the first place due to the separation of the two dungeons created for “The Witch Queen.”

Bungie’s move to charge more for dungeons enraged many Reddit users. The price hike has been dubbed a “scummy maneuver” by some, as it merely helps to make “Destiny 2” more expensive than it currently is.

Apart from the expansions “Forsaken,” “Shadowkeep,” and “Beyond Light,” players must also purchase season passes and the deluxe edition of the current annual expansion pack to obtain access to all of “Destiny 2’s” features.

The Legendary Edition costs $79.99 and contains all expansions as well as a season pass for the current season. Those who want to play the rest of Year 4’s content will need to upgrade to the Deluxe Edition for an additional $29.99.

Fans are worried that “Destiny 2” will become too pricey for novice gamers, who may find the whole price tag too overwhelming, especially because past seasonal content cannot be purchased separately.

Other gamers are concerned that the “Witch Queen” dungeons, like most of the original game’s material, will be vaulted, causing them to worry that their money would be squandered in the future.