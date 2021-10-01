‘Bullets Per Minute’ is a term used to describe how many bullets are fired ‘People Love Feeling Overpowered,’ says the team on game balance.

Bullets Per Minute isn’t a particularly well-balanced game, but its creators claim that this was a deliberate choice. In an exclusive interview with This website, Awe Interactive, the indie duo behind this cult hit, described their unique design philosophy.

Bullets Per Minute (commonly reduced to the un-googleable BPM) is a rhythm action first-person shooter for the uninformed. The fundamental premise is that you play as one of Norse legend’s legendary Valkyrie warriors, who, for some reason, wield an armory of 21st-century guns and must battle their way through the nine realms while listening to a heavy metal soundtrack.

Consider how the numerous set-pieces in the film Baby Driver were all perfectly synced to needle drips. Only this time, you’re the one in charge of making sure everything is well-choreographed.

Everything here must be done at the correct tempo, from your evasive moves to your trigger pulls and reload animations, or the inputs will just not work.

The History of the Term “Bullets Per Minute”

When attempting to condense the spirit of BPM into a soundbite, it’s tempting to compare it to a hybrid of a well-known music game and an old-school shooter. The Guardian, for example, described it as “Doom meets Rock Band,” while GameByte compared it to a first-person shooter version of Guitar Hero.

Much of the press surrounding Bullets Per Minute uses those references because they neatly convey the message, but there is much more to it than that. In fact, you’ll be astonished to learn that none of those rhythm action masterpieces were consciously influenced by the Awe Interactive team.

The game’s beginnings, according to the UK-based developers, can be connected to modern roguelikes like Crypt of the NecroDancer and The Binding of Isaac.

“Everyone was into indie games and a lot of [people]around the workplace were playing things like Crypt of the NecroDancer, while the rest were hooked on Doom 2016,” David Jones, the creator of Awe Interactive, stated in our interview.

“I had the idea to take after seeing the two games combined like that. This is a condensed version of the information.