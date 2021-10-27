Builds, Tips, and Tricks for the ‘New World’ Ice Gauntlet.

The Ice Gauntlet is the last of the magic-based weapons in “New World,” and it’s a combination DPS/utility weapon that works well with a number of builds and loadouts.

The Ice Gauntlet summons ice to slow and damage adversaries, as well as protect the wearer from attack. Players can get a surprising lot of use out of ice gauntlets even if they don’t put any points into Intelligence, while those who want to deal the most damage with this weapon should put as much effort into that stat as possible.

Ice gauntlets can be difficult to adjust to at first, especially when perk access is limited. Here’s a quick tutorial on how to use this weapon, as well as a build that works well in most situations.

What Is The Best Way To Use The Ice Gauntlet?

When utilizing the Ice Gauntlet, as with other magical weapons, players should always have some kind of mana regeneration, especially in the early game. Players will be carried through the Ice Gauntlet’s mana-hungry abilities by food and potion bonuses until they obtain their mana regen talents from the skill trees.

This weapon specializes in crowd control and AoE damage that lasts for a long time. Its single-target damage may be a touch low, so bring a secondary weapon like the Rapier to make up for it.

Don’t be hesitant to utilize the Ice Gauntlet just to see how useful it is. Even tanks with Strength and Constitution spec points can benefit greatly from ice gauntlets because to their ability to slow foes.

Build an Ice Gauntlet

This construct is designed to handle large crowds while also providing significant damage to all foes hit by Ice Storm and Ice Shower. Both skills are excellent for securing huge groups of adversaries in Expeditions, and they’re especially handy in massive PvP battles.

This build’s major survivability tool will be Entomb. If you need to, you can deposit points into Strengthened Tomb and Cleansing Tomb.

Because of how tough it is to hit Ice Spikes, it is not advised for any build. Meanwhile, for additional DPS, Wind Chill can be used instead of Ice Storm, but because it is a channeled ability, players must be careful not to get struck while casting it.