Builds for PvE in ‘Destiny 2’: One-Punch Striker Titan Setup.

“Destiny 2” includes some really enjoyable melee-oriented builds that are perfect for completing casual material, despite the fact that the game is mostly focused on gunplay. While all three classes in the game can be designed for melee combat, the Titan has the best and most rewarding equip selections to make hitting adversaries even more enjoyable.

With a single Striker Titan’s punch, this build is primarily about doing as much single-target damage as possible. A Striker’s empowered punch can hit for six digits of damage with the right gear setup, exotic loadouts, and maybe a few pals to help with buffs and debuffs, easily one-shotting most foes in the game or severely hurting those that survive.

Exotics And Required Weapons

This build requires two pieces of equipment: any legendary shotgun with the One-Two Punch perk and the Wormgod’s Caress exotic gauntlets.

When both pieces of gear are used together, they can boost melee attacks by a huge amount. This combo can result in insanely high punch damage, obliterating weak foes in a single blow.

The Deicide, Found Verdict, A Sudden Death, and Hawthorne’s Field-Forged Shotgun are currently available shotguns that drop with One-Two Punch.

The Tractor Cannon exotic heavy weapon is an optional selection that can be used to debuff adversaries, causing them to take extra damage from all assaults for a limited time.

Armor Upgrades

The Well of Ions and Melee Wellmaker armor mods are the cherry on top of this setup, allowing this build to churn out ridiculous damage statistics.

After picking up an Arc Elemental Well, the Well of Ions increases melee damage. After killing an adversary with a fully charged melee assault, the Melee Wellmaker mod allows players to generate Arc Wells.

Interestingly, when an adversary is slain while the Striker’s Knockout ability is active, it can create Arc Wells. This means that even while Frontal Assault is on cooldown, players will be able to generate wells. Keep in mind that Melee Wellmaker has its own internal cooldown, so Knockout will have to wait a few seconds before generating another well.

How To Make Use Of The Structure

This build will take some time to ramp up, and the highest damage numbers will require considerable setup before being obtained. To fully stack Burning Fists from Wormgod’s Caress while also generating Arc Wells, simply punch everything in sight.

As long as players continue to punch, Knockout will remain active.