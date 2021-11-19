Build a ‘New Horizon’ Volcanic Eruption Pyromancer with the ‘Outriders’ Guide.

With the Pyromancer class’s modifications in the “New Horizon” patch for “Outriders,” now is the greatest time to explore certain previous builds and items that may have become considerably stronger than before.

Pyromancer garnered a lot of love in the months following its release, which will please players who enjoy wielding ash and flame in this violent third-person looter shooter. The class’ skills were given considerable improvements, as well as Legendary sets, which opened up a slew of new build possibilities.

Players will be able to develop new builds outside of the tried-and-true Volcanic Rounds method that was previously quite popular now that the Expedition timers have been abolished. Here’s a new build that focuses on ability spamming and burning everything on flames while maintaining viability in high-difficulty environments.

Mods and Legendary Armor Set

This build will make extensive use of the Lava Lich set, which has recently received a significant upgrade to its passive. The Eruption skill now has a 30% cooldown decrease rather than the previous 10%.

Every item of the Lava Lich set comes with Eruption or F.A.S.E.R. Beam mods, allowing players to customize their characters around these two abilities.

The main ability for this construct will be Eruption, although players can choose any additional skill they desire. For maximum synergy with the class tree and armor stats, further skills with the Explosive tag are highly recommended.

Replace one mod with Pompeii if you want even more Eruption spam. When combined with Etna, you can get three Eruption casts before the ability cools down.

Replace damaging modifiers with survivability mods such as Blazing Aegis or Emergency Stance.

Pour points down the Tempest skill tree, and try to collect all of the nodes that give Explosive abilities boosts. Unless players are having difficulty surviving, nodes that boost weapon damage, Anomaly Power, and ability damage take precedence.

To optimize Eruption’s damage output, try to obtain as much Anomaly Power and Skill Damage as possible from nodes and equipment.

Weapon Modifications We Recommend

To compensate for the fact that Eruption can do a lot of AoE damage, attempt to utilize weapons with mods that can debuff, apply Ash, or deal a lot of single-target damage.

Claymore, Anomaly Enhancement, and Resistance Breaker are all good Tier II mods. Claymore Torrent, Shadow Comet, Ultimate Ashen Bullets, and Wrath are all Tier III mods to look for. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.