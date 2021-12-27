Brutal CCTV footage shows violent attacks and armed clashes.

Some of Merseyside’s most scary and dramatic crimes have been caught on camera in the last year.

Footage has often appeared following high-profile occurrences, ranging from shootings and attempted robberies to a horrific stabbing on the Waterfront.

Many clips have gone popular after being shared on social media, with some potentially aiding in the identification of individuals involved.

After the latest tragedy, Liverpool is filled with fear, sadness, and hope as it fights knife crime.

There are fewer places to hide than ever before, thanks to the ubiquity of mobile phones and the growing number of house CCTV systems and doorbell cameras in use.

And, as numerous of these events demonstrated, if footage is posted on Snapchat or WhatsApp, it can quickly travel across Liverpool.

CCTV has provided some of the most damning photographs made public this year.

That was the case earlier this month, when cameras captured a guy being shot in the Old Swan neighborhood.

On December 11, about 3.08 a.m., the 33-year-old victim was shot in the leg as he crossed the Prescot Road and Day Street intersection.

Before a passenger hops onto the back of an electric bike, which subsequently races away, CCTV clearly records the sound of rounds being fired.

Loud bangs can be heard on the street, and the victim can be heard crying in pain as he tries to flee by hopping along the pavement.

The shooting at the Old Swan wasn’t the only one caught on camera this year.

Three passengers were shot at on Stanley Road in Kirkdale in September, and CCTV from the scene showed them fleeing for their life.

A gunman was observed riding a bike along the road before jumping off and opening fire.

Before the driver drove away from the scene, everyone inside the vehicle escaped on foot.

Two males, one in his twenties and the other in his thirties, arrived at the Royal with gunshot wounds to their wrists and legs, alerting Merseyside Police.

Their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

An attempted robbery that was foiled by the heroic women who were targeted was another gun-related crime caught on tape.

The incident was filmed on CCTV from inside the Q-Park car park's lift on Hanover Street.