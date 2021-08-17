Britain could be hit by Europe’s 47-degree heat wave, according to the BBC.

With temperatures in southern Europe hitting 47°C, Brits are wondering if we would see similar conditions.

As a heatwave gripped southern Europe, Spain saw what is projected to be its warmest day of the year on Saturday, with temperatures surpassing 45 degrees Celsius, and authorities in Italy increased the number of towns on red alert for health hazards to 16 cities.

Few people stepped outside in the southern Spanish province of Granada, where the temperature reached 45.4°C by 4 p.m.

As the ‘babies’ watch, a dog walker whips ‘pug mum’ in the face.

Heat warnings were also expanded to 16 locations in Italy, raising fears about older seniors and other vulnerable persons.

Temperatures in the mid-40s Celsius were anticipated for Palermo and Catania, Sicily, and as high as 37C for Rome, Florence, and Bologna, all of which were placed on red alert by the health ministry.

According to BristolLive, BBC weather forecaster Ben Rich told Countryfile viewers on Sunday that there is “no chance” that the heat will reach us in the near future because “two key players” are slugging it out in the sky.

He said that the heat from the south is being pushed away from us by a north-westerly wind off the Atlantic.

And this wind will bring cold temperatures, a lot of cloud, and some showery rain this week, though it will be mostly dry. The week’s temperatures will be “below-par,” he predicted.

“Unfortunately, the prediction for the end of the week comes with a lot of uncertainty,” he told Countryfile viewers on Sunday evening.

“There are two main players: high pressure to the south attempting to build in, and low pressure to the west attempting to bring unsettled weather.

“The computer weather models we look at are having a hard time deciding, figuring out which one will win out.”

He cautioned people not to take the details of Friday’s forecast too seriously, saying that if low pressure begins to win out, we could have showery showers in the southwest with drier weather elsewhere.

“However, I have to say that uncertainty continues over the weekend as to how wet or dry it will be, but it does not appear that we will see anything,” he said.

“The summary comes to an end.”