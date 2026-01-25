Brigid Kosgei’s Shocking Switch to Turkey Ahead of 2028 Olympics

Brigid Kosgei, the former marathon world record holder, has confirmed her decision to switch athletic allegiance from Kenya to Turkey, joining a group of elite athletes targeting the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The 31-year-old, who held the marathon world record of 2:14:04 until 2023, is leading a contingent of Kenyan-born athletes who have chosen to represent Turkey in what has been described as a mass exodus. Kosgei’s move, along with Olympic silver medalist Ronald Kwemoi and rising talents Catherine Amanangole, Brian Kibor, and Nelvin Jepkemboi, underscores a significant challenge to Kenya’s athletics dominance. The athletes’ new Turkish affiliation follows a strategic recruitment by Turkey, eager to strengthen its Olympic roster with established East African talent.

The Rising Tide of Athlete Defections

Kosgei’s decision to switch countries comes amid a fierce battle for spots on Kenya’s Olympic team, with only a limited number of places available per distance. Despite her global acclaim—having won major marathons in London, Chicago, and Tokyo—Kosgei was unexpectedly left out of Kenya’s 2024 Paris Olympic squad. This snub, insiders say, triggered her search for a new athletic home.

The defection represents one of the most significant talent losses in Kenya’s history, echoing similar waves seen in the early 2000s when athletes moved to Bahrain and Qatar. Athletics Kenya, while recognizing the free choice of athletes, faces a growing crisis as world-class runners increasingly look abroad for better opportunities and financial incentives.

Turkey, which has long been scouting East African talent, has strategically naturalized athletes like Kosgei. This move ensures they will be eligible for the 2028 Olympics after the required three-year waiting period set by World Athletics. The financial benefits offered by nations such as Turkey, including lifetime stipends and access to world-class training facilities, are also proving to be a strong pull factor for athletes seeking to maximize their careers.

“It was my decision,” Kosgei remarked, emphasizing that her choice was rooted in the need to secure a stable and successful future as an athlete. The loss of Kosgei, a marquee name in the sport, signals a shift in Kenya’s once-unrivaled athletic dominance, as athletes are increasingly prioritizing financial stability and guaranteed Olympic spots over national pride.

As the Turkish national team begins to resemble a Kenyan all-star lineup, questions arise about the future of Kenya’s athletics program. If the country’s top stars continue to seek greener pastures abroad, it raises concerns about the next generation of Kenyan athletes.

For now, Kosgei’s next race will be run under the Turkish flag, as she aims for a podium finish in 2028 and beyond.