Brendan Rodgers, the former manager of Liverpool, has spoken out about Manchester United rumors.

Brendan Rodgers, the former Liverpool manager, has repeated his opposition to Jose Mourinho’s appointment as Manchester United manager.

Should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer be dismissed of his duties, the ex-Reds boss and current Leicester City manager has been linked with taking over in the Old Trafford dugout.

Rodgers joined Leicester in February 2019 and is approaching the end of his third season in charge, and he has reaffirmed his commitment to the Foxes despite reports linking him with a move to Manchester United.

Rodgers was asked about what he wants to achieve at the King Power Stadium in the long run after Leicester’s defeat to Arsenal on Saturday.

“Rodgers told BT Sport, “It’s an incredibly fantastic club for a manager, a coach, to be here nurturing players.”

“You don’t have the same financial resources as some of the bigger clubs, but we can absolutely compete here, and that’s what we always want to do.”

“Great training facility, great group of players who will progress and develop, and we will continue to strive for improvement.”

“Let’s see if we can get to the next level.””