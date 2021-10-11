Brendan Rodgers sold every Liverpool player and what occurred next.

Liverpool’s Brendan Rodgers tenure was a rollercoaster of emotions.

The former Celtic manager introduced a dynamic and exhilarating style of football to Anfield, and it appeared that he would finally break the Reds’ Premier League title drought, only to fall short at the final hurdle.

Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge were at the heart of his team, and Rodgers was a busy man in the transfer market throughout his three years at the club, from 2012 to 2015.

Rodgers sold 23 Liverpool players, according to LFC History, and we’ve taken a closer look at them.

Kuyt, Dirk

The Dutch striker was brought in as a goal scorer, but he quickly established himself as a hardworking attacker who was never hesitant to put in a shift. For £1 million, he was sold to Fenerbahce, where he won the Turkish League, Turkish Cup, and Turkish Super Cup.

He returned to his previous club Feyenoord after three seasons in Turkey, where he helped the Rotterdam team win an improbable league triumph in 2016/17. He finished his amateur football career with a brief stay at Quick Boys in the Dutch fourth tier after two seasons at De Kuip.

Rodriguez, Maxi

Rafa Benitez made a respectable, if not remarkable, investment in the Argentine midfielder. In July 2012, he returned to his country to join Newell’s Old Boys after two years at Anfield.

He subsequently went on to play for Penarol in Uruguay, where he won two league titles, before returning to Newell’s Old Boys, where he is still active at the age of 39.

Aquilani, Alberto

The Italian midfielder had a disappointing time at Anfield and was secretly moved to Fiorentina for £7 million.

After that, he had a nomadic career, playing for Fiorentina, Sporting CP, Pescara, Sassuolo, and Las Palmas until retiring in June 2019.

Craig Bellamy is a British actor.

The fiery Welsh striker arrived from Manchester City as a surprise acquisition in 2011, but his time at Anfield was brief.

In the summer of 2012, he requested to return to Cardiff to be closer to his family, and the club approved his request. Following that, he aided his hometown team. “The summary has come to an end.”