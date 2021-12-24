Bradley Walsh of The Chase bursts out laughing at the ‘new favorite question’ of the audience.

On tonight’s episode of The Chase, presenter Bradley Walsh burst out laughing at a fan’s “new favorite question.”

Lesley Joseph, Judge Jules, Jenni Falconer, and Patrick Kielty, four celebrities, faced off against five Chasers, who were all dressed up for the show’s Christmas special.

Each celebrity planned to raise money for a cause close to their hearts.

Anne Hegerty of The Chase amazes fans with her metamorphosis in the Christmas Special episode.

Judge Jules was asked: “By what other names are haemorrhoids well known?” as he competed against Jenny Ryan, The Vixen, for a £5,000 middle offer.

As he read aloud the three possible answers, Bradley couldn’t stop laughing: “Stacks,” “piles,” or the funniest of the three, “Oodles.”

Even the chaser burst out laughing as she typed her response.

Bradley cracked a joke: “Several oodles… Think about it. Do you have any sour cream for my oodles?” Viewers at home couldn’t stop laughing at the unusual question and the responses, and many shared their delight on Twitter.

“What kind of question is that?” Bradley inquired. as “piles” was proven to be the right answer

Caitlin expressed her thoughts as follows: “Jenny laughed so hard that she almost fell out of her chair… Love xx, take a deep breath and relax.” “HAHAHAHA this question #TheChase,” Marriann said. “OODLES LOOL #TheChase,” said another user. Kiimbo explained: “One of my favorite questions on the pursuit…. it’s very festive. @ITVChase #TheChase #CelebChase” The celebrity squad all made it back to the bench and into the final, where they will compete for a £200,000 cash prize.

They won £50,000 for their respective charity after defeating chaser Shaun in the final.