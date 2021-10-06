BP, Esso, and Shell have changed the rules for fueling up with gasoline.

Petrol stations across the UK including Esso, BP and Shell have abandoned £30 limits on buying diesel and petrol after more than a week of restrictions.

The EG group which owns Asda, along with Esso, BP, Shell, Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons, introduced caps on spending per driver last week, limiting fuel purchases to £30 in order to support its supply.

It has now decided to remove the cap amid signs that the petrol situation is easing, according to Birmingham Live.

“Following a dramatic increase in gasoline supply at our sites, with customer purchase behavior reverting to normal levels in the majority of locations, we are glad to confirm that the £30 cap on buying petrol can now be removed,” an EG Group representative stated.

“However, we are still experiencing some difficulty, mainly in our locations in the south and south east, but we expect availability concerns to ease in the coming days as a result of the government’s steps this week to acquire extra drivers from the military.”

According to recent Government estimates, average petrol prices jumped 0.91p a litre in a week, from 135.19p last week to 136.1p on Tuesday, and diesel prices rose 1.7p, from 137.9p to 139.2p.

It’s the highest price for fuel since September 2013, and the highest price for diesel since October of the same year.