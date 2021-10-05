Bounties on the Town Board in the ‘New World’ are explained.

For the entirety of the early game, the town bounty board found in every settlement in “New World” is a valuable source of XP. Completing these bounties also contributes to a settlement’s general development, making it more appealing to a wider spectrum of players.

Players that want to rack up as much XP as possible in the early stages of the game can do so in a variety of ways. The primary story quest, which should be completed by all players, is likely the best source of gold and XP. Players will have to hunt for other options because it includes level-gated tasks.

The bounties at the town boards may appear to be a little lackluster at first glance. Cooking food, smelting ore, and hunting animals aren’t particularly interesting, but they’re simple to complete and provide a lot of XP.

Gold, player XP, and territory XP are all available as prizes for completing town bounties. Because the gold payoff from these side occupations is so small, players should focus their efforts on other activities if they want to generate money. The XP rewards, on the other hand, are far more valuable.

Because the upfront player XP awards per bounty are so modest, players shouldn’t expect to make a lot of level progress on any given assignment. In comparison, the amount of territory XP gained per bounty is substantially higher. This is significant since increasing your Territory Standing provides you a significant amount of player XP.

The growth of a player’s level will be aided by ranking up their Territory Standing. This is why town board bounties are so enticing. Most bounties can be completed without ever leaving a settlement, allowing players to complete large orders and earn a lot of XP with little effort.

This approach is excellent for power-leveling as long as players have sufficient resources in their storage shed or enough money to purchase raw materials from trade posts. Players will get XP for their crafting and gathering skills based on their chosen ways, granting them even more XP.

It is advised that players grab every crafting-related town bounty because they are the quickest and easiest to complete. Hunting and fishing quests take too much time and effort, but they are worthwhile for players who wish to improve their skills.