Botox will be prohibited for those under the age of 18 because to the ‘Instagram Face’ fad.

Botox will be outlawed for children starting next month, with the government hoping to stem a surge in young people seeking the treatment as a result of the popularity of TV programmes such as Love Island.

Following an announcement by health minister Nadine Dorries, establishments would no longer be able to perform Botox and fillers on anyone under the age of 18.

Any company that fails to verify the age of customers before performing any procedure, according to the health minister, would be penalized.

“It is not acceptable that youngsters can be so exposed – particularly if they utilize some of the cowboys who operate in the industry,” Ms Dorries stated in the Daily Mail.

“Unless medically necessary, no child requires cosmetic procedures.

“That is why the government has made it unlawful in England to perform such treatments for cosmetic purposes on children under the age of 18.

“Of course, a doctor can still recommend therapy if there is a medical need, but it must be provided by a doctor, nurse, dentist, or pharmacist.”

More than 410,000 treatments, including lip enhancements, were performed by people under the age of 18 last year, according to reports.

Love Island has been credited as one of the main causes for the increase, with the number of young individuals seeking Botox treatment increasing dramatically in recent years as the show has grown in popularity.

Due to the popularity of the look on social media, Dorries dubbed the fad “Instagram Face.”

A medical professional will still be able to give approval for Botox to be administered to a young individual, but only if there is a medical reason.

“These operations employ drugs that are often delivered by injection into the skin and can result in serious problems – including infections and, in rare cases, blindness,” the Health Minister stated.

Last year, Save Face, a campaign group dedicated to ensuring safe medical treatment for anyone when using Botox, stated.