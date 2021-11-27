Boris Johnson is planning to tighten travel testing regulations in response to the new Omicron variant.

In reaction to the first cases of a new strain being discovered in the UK, Boris Johnson has stated that stricter testing methods for travel arrivals will be implemented.

At a press conference held at Downing Street at 5 p.m. today, Prime Minister David Cameron told the people that travel would not be halted, but that stricter precautions would be implemented to slow the spread of the variation.

The UK’s first cases of the novel Omicron type were discovered in Essex and Nottingham, according to the government.

South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, and Namibia will be added to the travel red list to combat the spread of the new type, according UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, and Angola will be added to the list on Sunday.

“We now need to go further and adopt a proportionate testing process for immigrants from throughout the globe,” Mr Johnson said from Downing Street.

“We’re not going to ban people from traveling — I want to emphasize that — but we’re going to require everybody who enters the UK to take a PCR test by the end of the second day following their arrival and to self-isolate until they get a negative result.”

He went on to say that border controls could only slow the virus’s spread rather than halt it entirely.

He advised that anyone who comes into contact with someone who has tested positive for the Omicron strain, regardless of immunization status, isolate at home for 10 days.

Later, the prime minister stated that the most important thing we could do was “increase the booster” program, urging people to “get boosters into arms as soon as possible.”

“We don’t know how effective our vaccines against Omicron will be, but we have good reason to believe they will provide at least some measure of protection,” he said. “And if you’re boosted, your response is likely to be stronger, so it’s more important than ever for people to get their jabs and we get those boosters into arms as quickly as possible.”

