Boris Johnson is exploring more limitations, with the possibility of a lockdown not being ruled out.

Boris Johnson is mulling a new set of coronavirus limitations, such as requiring employees to work from home and requiring vaccine passports.

“No decisions have been made,” according to Downing Street officials, although there is considerable anticipation that more measures are on the way.

Although the immediate threat posed by the strain remains unknown, a key member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) has cautioned that a full UK-wide lockdown to deal with the threat of the Omicron variation cannot be ruled out.

Any move to impose more limitations would be met with skepticism in Westminster at a time when Boris Johnson is under fire for allegedly breaking lockdown rules by hosting a Christmas party in December.

A video that is said to be from December 22 last year has surfaced, and it references to a party on “Friday” – which would have been December 18, the same day The Daily Mirror stated there was a staff party when games were played, food and beverages were given, and revelry lasted until after midnight.

No 10 originally denied the reports were false, but claimed that all rules had been followed, before eventually denying that any party had occurred.

However, the release of the film will increase the pressure on Boris Johnson as he prepares to meet Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.

Restrictions may play a role in limiting the spread of the variation, giving the booster shot immunization campaign more time to progress.

Professor Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London, whose data was crucial in the UK going into lockdown in March 2020, said the mutation is alarming, but that the impact on severe sickness is still unknown.

People may be told to work from home in the near future, he said, because Omicron is spreading quickly and is expected to overtake the Delta strain before Christmas.

“Certainly case numbers of Omicron are doubling at least every three days, maybe even every two days at the moment,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, “so it’s accelerating extremely fast and, to put that in context.”

“The summary comes to an end.”