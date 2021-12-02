Booster immunizations are available on a walk-in basis.

Walk-in Covid-19 immunizations and flu injections are now available at a Merseyside vaccination center.

Covid-on-the-spot

As fears about the new Covid type spread across the region, 19 booster shots are being administered to vulnerable patients in Merseyside.

With Omicron cases on the rise in the UK, including one verified in Liverpool this week, Pharmacy2U has announced that walk-in consultations are now available at its Ellesmere Port location.

Patients can arrange appointments on the Pharmacy2U website between 8.30 a.m. and 7.30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the clinic at Rossmore Business Park.

Vulnerable patients are being offered the chance to get both their flu and Covid-19 vaccines, with the guarantee that they would be administered in separate arms.

Since January, Pharmacy2U has been running Covid-19 immunization clinics across England, vaccinating nearly 1,000,000 people against the virus.

Flu shots are also available for free in England for patients who match the NHS eligibility criteria, or at a reasonable cost for everyone else.

“We are immensely proud at Pharmacy2U to help safeguard the most vulnerable individuals while supporting the amazing effort the NHS has put into the vaccine programme,” said Mark Livingstone, CEO of Pharmacy2U.

“The continuous opening of our sites signals a significant step forward in increasing the number of individuals who will have access to vaccines, and we are honored to be able to do so and help relieve some of the enormous constraints that the NHS is now under.”

“Our vaccination centers and fully trained first responders will assist pharmacists in giving these critical immunizations to patients, helping to prevent the spread of this deadly virus.”

“We’re collaborating with national and regional NHS teams to provide additional vaccination sites for people in places where they’re most needed.”

The Covid-19 booster shot is given six months after your second dose of the vaccine, and the NHS will contact you when it’s time for your booster shot.

Following the same method as when the Covid-19 vaccination campaign was first introduced in, the booster vaccine is being administered first to the most vulnerable persons.