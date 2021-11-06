‘Bonfire night mischief reports are down 50% from last year, with 905 instances,’ police say.

There were 901 reports of disorder and criminal damage on November 5 this year, compared to 1,049 last year, according to Merseyside Police.

Officers responded to a number of isolated incidents, including reports that youngsters in Everton Brow threw fireworks at cars and passers-by, damaging the windscreen of a police patrol vehicle dispatched in response.

Until 5.40 a.m. on November 6, a dispersal zone was set up in the vicinity, suspects were detained and dispersed, and officers collected fireworks.

Along with Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, police will conduct patrols throughout the weekend to ensure that bonfires and fireworks events are organized appropriately.

Chief Inspector Peter Clark, who oversaw the policing operation on Friday, stated: “I’m happy to report that the vast majority of our communities celebrated Bonfire Night safely this year.

“While our colleagues at Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service attended a handful of isolated incidents, we noticed an overall decline in reports of anti-social behavior and criminal damage, and I want to thank everyone in our communities who enjoyed these events properly.”

“Despite the fact that most people cooperated, we did receive reports of fireworks being set off dangerously close to people, as well as unlicensed bonfires creating a public safety risk.

“We were contacted around 8 p.m. to complaints that juveniles in the Everton Brow area had directed fireworks at cars and members of the public, and upon arrival, a police vehicle holding patrols who dispersed the youths was also targeted and its windscreen was broken.”

“Throwing fireworks at people, property, or vehicles is extremely dangerous and can potentially result in serious injury or death. It’s terrible that the emergency services, whose duty it is to keep people safe, are being attacked in this way, and investigations are ongoing to ensure those responsible are brought to justice, with anyone with information being invited to contact us.” “Our police will have a visible presence in our communities for the rest of the weekend, engaging with the public and keeping the peace,” Chief Insp Clark stated.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”