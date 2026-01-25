Bobi Wine Escapes Midnight Military Raid in Uganda

Uganda’s opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine, narrowly avoided arrest after a midnight military raid on his home in Magere, leaving his family under house arrest. The attack has ignited widespread condemnation, with critics accusing the Ugandan government of escalating its crackdown on dissent.

Military Invasion in Magere

In a daring overnight operation, heavily armed soldiers stormed Bobi Wine’s residence, cutting power lines, disabling security cameras, and scaling the perimeter walls in a swift and coordinated attack. Bobi Wine, who leads the National Unity Platform (NUP), was not at home at the time, managing to evade capture. However, his wife, Barbara Kyagulanyi, and their children remain trapped under house arrest, surrounded by military personnel.

Describing the assault as a “military invasion,” Bobi Wine recounted the terrifying scene, saying, “They had helicopters hovering. They had ladders. This was not an arrest; it was a hit.” He warned that the raid was part of a broader effort by the government to crush political opposition in the wake of disputed elections.

In a video that surfaced online, Barbara Kyagulanyi can be seen confronting the soldiers, demanding to know the purpose of their intrusion. Her brave stand in the face of the heavily armed forces has sparked outrage and admiration across Uganda and beyond.

State’s Denial and Regional Fallout

The Ugandan police quickly dismissed the raid as a “false allegation,” asserting that they were only performing routine security measures. This response, however, has done little to calm rising fears of political repression. Critics argue that the government has blurred the lines between law enforcement and political intimidation in a country where opposition figures are increasingly targeted.

The raid has not only drawn condemnation from local groups such as the Kenya Human Rights Commission but has also sparked alarm in the broader East African region. The unrest in Uganda is shaking political and economic stability in the region, with potential ramifications for trade and diplomatic relations within the East African Community.

For Bobi Wine, the raid is yet another attempt to silence him, but it has only fueled his status as a symbol of resistance. As the Ugandan regime intensifies its efforts to suppress opposition, Bobi Wine’s message resonates louder than ever with a generation of Africans yearning for change.

The world continues to watch as the Ugandan government escalates its crackdown on political dissent, with Bobi Wine remaining on the run, defying efforts to quash his voice and vision for a more democratic future.