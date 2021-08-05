Blue Origin, led by Jeff Bezos, criticizes Elon Musk’s SpaceX as “the wrong decision for NASA.” As the Rivalry Goes On

Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ space company, attacked Elon Musk’s SpaceX’s Starship, which will take NASA people to the lunar surface, on Wednesday, calling it “immensely complex & high risk.”

The remarks were made in an infographic on Blue Origin’s website, amid tensions between the two parties following NASA’s allocation of a highly desired $2.9 billion contract to SpaceX.

Blue Origin has released another another comparison infographic, this time focusing on the HLS program and the company's lunar lander versus NASA's "very complex and high-risk" approach to SpaceX's Starship:

The infographic compares and contrasts the two businesses’ rocket models, pointing out that Musk’s Starship rocket has “never executed an orbital launch.”

SpaceX is nearing the end of its preparations for its first launch attempt.

Blue Origin’s comments stated, “There are an extraordinary number of technologies, advancements, and procedures that have never been done before for Starship to land on the Moon.”

Blue Origin’s protest comes after the Government Accountability Office decided on Friday that NASA’s decision to award the only contract to SpaceX was legal and appropriate.

Blue Origin has been at conflict with NASA, alleging that the space agency conducted “an inconsistent and unfair competition,” as well as “a faulty procurement that neglected the significant risks of a one-provider paradigm.”

Meanwhile, Blue Origin has requested a second contact under the original Human Landing System procurement framework from NASA. A deal like this is likely to be much less than the $2.9 billion paid to SpaceX.

Between Monday and Wednesday, Musk retweeted three times from SpaceX’s Twitter account, posting photographs and videos of the rocket.

