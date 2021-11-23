Blood spatters were discovered, a ‘cowardly attack’ was perpetrated, and a Labour councillor resigned.

Blood spatters prompted police to close a road and conduct lengthy investigations into where the blood came from.

At before 11.30 a.m., police received reports of blood on Avondale Road in Southport.

Merseyside Police stated the route was closed yesterday, November 22, citing “suspicious circumstances.”

The force verified today that the substance on the road was blood, but the circumstances surrounding its arrival remain unexplained.

A Labour Party councillor and former Lord Mayor of Liverpool has resigned.

Anna Rothery, who announced her candidacy for Mayor of Liverpool earlier this year, has written to the party’s General Secretary, David Evans, to withdraw from the party.

Cllr Rothery, who has represented the Princes Park ward in Liverpool 8 since 2006, will now serve on Liverpool Council as an independent councillor.

Cllr Rothery attacked the party and its leader, Sir Keir Starmer, in a letter to Mr Evans.

Following an argument, a man in a wheelchair was stabbed in the arm.

A verbal confrontation occurred outside The Off Licence near the intersection of Townsend Lane and Lower Breck Road in Anfield at around 8.30 p.m. on Thursday, November 11.

“This is a brutal and cowardly attack on a vulnerable person,” Detective Inspector Ben Dyer said.

“I’m pleading with the individual in these photos, or anyone who knows who he is, to come forward.”