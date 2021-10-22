Blood Pressure Monitoring With A Stretchable Cuff Could Be The Next Apple Watch Feature.

According to a recently published patent, Apple may be intending to include a blood pressure reading via a stretchy cuff in future Apple Watch releases.

The patent was filed on October 16 and published on Thursday by the US Patent and Trademark Office.

The band will be more than just a smartwatch strap because it will be able to take accurate blood pressure readings. According to the patent, the stretchable blood pressure cuff will have an inflated bladder that will be held against the wearer’s limb. The bladder will be secured by an inextensible cuff, allowing for consistent parameter monitoring.

According to Apple Insider, the patent stated that “the different pressures in the inflatable bladder that restrict and/or stop blood flow via the capillaries in the limb may be measured and used to calculate one or more physiological parameters of a user such as blood pressure of the user.”

The Apple Watch users will be relieved of the agony of feeling the expanding and deflating wrist band with the anticipated flexible blood pressure measuring cuff, especially if the measurement must be done more frequently.

The wearer will become accustomed to having the blood pressure monitoring cuff on because it functions as a typical band. Blood pressure measurements can be monitored on a regular basis.

Apple excels at designing watch bands that properly measure users’ heart rates in beats per minute. Apple is now taking things a step further by attempting to integrate bands with sensors that can correctly assess a wearer’s blood pressure.

To effectively detect blood pressure, Apple presently relies on third-party programs for its watch. However, a user must utilize an attachment such as a cuff to do so, therefore the tech giant is working on ways to collect blood pressure measures without relying on third-party apps, according to NDTV.

The patent, on the other hand, provides no information about when the feature would be available or guarantees that it will be available.