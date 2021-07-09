Bloober Team Addresses ‘Silent Hill’ Project Rumors and Leaks

Months of rumors, leaks, and speculation about a possible “Silent Hill” remake may have come to an end as Bloober Team, the suspected project’s supposed developers, denied that they are working on anything related to the property.

Despite the many theories on the internet, Bloober Team CMO Tomasz Gawlikowski assured IGN in an interview that they are not working on a “Silent Hill” game. He explained that the three projects uncovered by users were completely separate games, and that two of them had been shelved.

“Black,” “H2O,” and “Dum Spiro” are the codenames for the three projects in question. The codenames of these projects were discovered on the European Union’s Creative Europe website, leading some fans to suspect that one of the projects was a remake of “Silent Hill.”

According to the Creative Europe article, Codename “Black” appears to be a survival horror game set in a historical setting with intense physical gameplay and ambiguous moral decisions. Meanwhile, “Dum Spiro” is described as a horror game set in a Polish Jew ghetto during World War II.

“Layers of Fear 2,” a psychological horror game set on an ocean liner, was revealed to be Project “H2O.” The game was launched in 2019 and received generally positive feedback.

Due to the sensitivity of the game’s content, Gawlikowski claimed they are no longer creating “Dum Spiro,” and the previous incarnation of “Black” was shelved for similar reasons.

He did say, though, that they are working on an entirely different game under the codename “Black,” and that it is nothing like what people can find on the internet currently.

“The Medium,” a third-person psychological thriller with a dual-reality mechanic akin to the “Silent Hill” titles, was recently launched by Bloober Team. Because of the similarities between the two games, fans of the latter may have speculated about Bloober’s involvement in a “Silent Hill” remake.

It’s unclear what style of game the new project “Black” will be, but for the time being, Bloober Team will have to be left out of the “Silent Hill” excitement, unless formal word from the studio is issued.