Bill Roache, a veteran of Coronation Street, celebrates his 90th birthday with a’six figure deal.’

Bill Roache, who portrays Ken Barlow on ITV’s Coronation Street, is said to have signed a new six-figure deal.

The actor’s current 12-month contract is set to expire later this year, but he has inked a new deal to keep playing the character on the serial.

The transfer comes just in time for the 89-year-90th old’s birthday celebrations in April.

Roache has been playing the character for 62 years, having joined the show when it first broadcast on December 9, 1960.

“Bill is a vital part of Coronation Street, and they know how much the fans like him,” a source told The Daily Star.

“They think it’s a fantastic idea to celebrate his 90th birthday with a great plot.”

“Bill may be 90 years old, but he still exudes the fire, passion, and talent that have made him the greatest-ever soap actor.”

Throughout his time on the soap, Bill’s character Ken has been involved in numerous affairs, with his most notable storyline being a “whodunnit” in which he was discovered unconscious at the foot of some steps.

Ken has had love affairs with a number of women on the street, including Valerie Tatlock, Janet Reid, and Deidre Langton, although mostly residing in one apartment on the street, Number 1 Coronation Street.

When asked if he had considered leaving the show, Bill replied, “As long as I can do it and they want me, I will be there.”

“Retirement is not on the radar at all,” he continued.

“I have no intention of doing so.” I’d rather not think about how they’d dismiss Ken if I were to quit, because ideally that will never happen.”