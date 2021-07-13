Bill Gates Blames Himself For Divorce, Breaking Down In Tears At Exclusive Billionaires Camp: Report

In a “emotional” question and answer session at an elite billionaires’ camp, Bill Gates reportedly blamed himself for his ugly divorce from his 27-year-old wife.

An unnamed attendee of the Allen & Co. summer camp that took place last week told the New York Post that Gates may have been close to tears as CNBC host Becky Quick opened a discussion about his ongoing divorce with Melinda.

“He basically referred to the fact that it [the divorce]was his fault,” the attendee reportedly said.

The couple divorced in May, and the Microsoft founder has been accused of having extramarital encounters since then.

According to a participant at the billionaires’ camp, Gates did not use the phrase “affair” when discussing his multibillion-dollar divorce, according to an exclusive article in the New York Post.

Others stated Gates’ discussion of his divorce was “moving,” while some sources indicated he was “agitated,” pointing to previous accusations of his suspected problematic behavior. Gates’ claimed talk at the camp could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

Gates was a “bully” at Microsoft, according to a former Microsoft executive who told Insider late last month that he “yelled at everyone the same.”

Gates was also opposed considering diversity in future leadership jobs, according to former Microsoft board member Maria Klawe, who served from 2009 to 2015.

Quick was apparently unable to bring up the subject of Gates’ suspected ties to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein while asking questions regarding the charitable couple’s divorce.

According to the New York Times, Melinda communicated her displeasure with Gates’ ties to Epstein, whom the tech magnate met in 2011.

The meetings between Epstein and Gates were finally made public in 2019. Melinda had been speaking with divorce lawyers about the same time.

The Wall Street Journal reported in 2019 that Microsoft board members initiated an investigation into a female engineer’s allegation of an affair with the 65-year-old businessman in 2000, as news of Gates’ alleged womanizing broke.

According to sources familiar with the case, board members thought it was best if Gates stepped away from the board while the inquiry was ongoing.

The affair “finished amicably,” according to a spokesman for the billionaire, and Gates’ retirement from the board was unrelated to the matter.

Finally, during the early days of the philanthropist couple’s divorce, there was a lot of chatter about Gates’ previous flame Ann Winblad.

A 1997 report from Time Magazine also unearthed Gates’ revelations about his friendship with Winblad, and how the two spent a long weekend together every spring at Winblad’s North Carolina beach cottage.

Bill and Melinda Gates announced their divorce in May. The divorce is expected to drag on for years as there is a $148-billion fortune at stake.

