Big indie sale on PlayStation Store – massive discounts on Cuphead, Hunt, Fall Guys and more

The PlayStation Store is running a big indie sale until March 11, 2021. I don’t know how Sony defines the term indie when I look at the fact that games from Microsoft or THQ Nordic are among them.

But okay, that’s just a side note. What’s more important is that you can save a lot of money on many titles. And in the end, no one is interested in how far they are indie or not.

So let’s take a look at some of the highlights from these new indie offerings.

If you missed the launch of Fall Guys on PS Plus, you can currently get it for 14.99 Euros, and Cuphead is also available for the same price. Multiplayer party fun is available in Gang Beasts for 9.99 Euros and Overcooked 2 for 12.49 Euros, while Subnautica takes you deep under the surface of the sea for 19.49 Euros.

Meanwhile, Undertale sends you into a rich RPG world for 10.49 Euros, in Outlast 2 you experience a lot of horror for 4.49 Euros, and if it’s up to Alex, you should definitely try Hunt: Showdown for 15.99 Euros. In Moving Out, you can deal with moving for 14.99 Euros, and in Little Nightmares, you can help the girl Six escape from the maw for 7.49 Euros.

If you like to wreak havoc, then Untitled Goose Game is for you. It is currently available for 13.99 Euros. Hollow Knight in the Voidheart Edition is available for just 5.79 Euros and the Complete Edition of Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty is available for 5.24 Euros. Meanwhile, Spirit of the North for 5.94 Euros and GRIS for 6.79 Euros will transport you to magical worlds.

Okay, five more titles to go. Alex is no less taken with Outer Wilds than with Hunt, which is currently available for 14.39 Euros. In Spiritfarer you play the ferrywoman of the deceased and can take on the job for 18.74 Euros, while in The Last Campfire from Hello Games you are presented with a series of puzzles for 10.49 Euros. Meanwhile, Lords of the Fallen is almost free for 2.99 Euros and Mimimi Games’ stealth tactics game Shadow Tactics costs only 4.99 Euros.

And that’s all just a small part of the entire sale. Check it out here and you’ll be taken to the overview page on PlayStation Store.