Big Changes Are Coming To The PvP Crucible In ‘Destiny 2′

The PvP game mode in “Destiny 2” will undergo changes, including a redesigned Trials of Osiris and many important changes to overarching systems and mechanisms, all of which should improve the multiplayer PvP experience.

Joe Blackburn, the assistant game director for “Destiny 2,” released a lengthy thread on Twitter detailing their plans for this year’s Crucible. He stated that competitive PvP is an important element of the “Destiny 2” experience, and that they aim to emphasize this by making the Crucible feel more rewarding and less unpleasant for players.

The first major change Blackburn hinted to is a move to 3-Peeking. 3-Peeking is a cheese method that allows players to peer behind corners using a third-person camera perspective offered by swords and player emotes. Blackburn did not specify how they plan to address this, but it’s likely that a line-of-sight mechanic will be implemented, similar to what Respawn Entertainment accomplished with character emotes in “Apex Legends.”

Blackburn also hinted at a Trials of Osiris remake, although he didn’t go into detail about the alterations that will be made.

The Trials of Osiris is a highly competitive game mode that gives top-tier rewards and loot to the finest players. It features long lines due to low player counts, and it is frequently derided by the community due to the toxicity of the individuals who do participate in the game mode.

After resolving Trials, Blackburn said the team will look at how to improve the overall PvP environment in “Destiny 2,” and make adjustments that will help the entire PvP ecosystem.

Apart from that, Blackburn stated that new maps and game styles will be added to the Crucible on a regular and predictable basis. He claimed they’ll start by converting two vaulted maps into the current edition of the “Destiny 2” engine before releasing new maps.

As of yet, there is no firm release date for any of these modifications, but further details are likely to be released during the “Destiny 2” showcase on August 24.