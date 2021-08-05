Biden wants half of all new cars sold in the United States to be zero-emission by 2030.

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that by 2030, half of all automobiles sold in the United States will be zero-emission vehicles, with executives from Detroit automakers watching.

Biden framed the move as a method to compete with China and other countries that have invested in electric cars (EVs), as well as to modernize the US transportation sector, which is the country’s largest source of carbon emissions.

Biden described electric cars as “a vision of the future that is now beginning to happen, a future of the automobile industry that is electric, battery electric, plug-in hybrid electric, fuel cell electric” while speaking at the White House in front of a display of them.

“It’s electrifying, and there’s no going back now.” “The question is whether we will be first or last,” he said.

Environmentalists expressed cautious approval of the decision, emphasizing the need for additional measures in light of the deteriorating climate situation.

The aim, according to Katherine Garcia of the Sierra Club, is a “significant signal to manufacturers,” but she believes it should be increased to 60% and supplemented with “the highest clean car standards imaginable.”

Expanding charging stations and other infrastructure, as well as persuading Americans to buy electric vehicles, are predicted to be key to significantly increasing electric vehicle usage in the United States, which accounted for only about 2% of all automobile sales in 2020.

According to Jessica Caldwell of car website Edmunds.com, the “Big 3” US automakers – General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis – have all greatly increased their EV spending, making the objective “most likely doable” by 2030.

“However, the largest roadblock may be consumer acceptance: What would it take for Americans to modify their car ownership habits and switch to electric?” Caldwell explained.

The Detroit automakers stated in a joint statement that they “shared desire to attain sales of 40-50 percent” of electric vehicles, but that the transition “can be achieved only” with measures like consumer incentives to buy EVs and new infrastructure like a charging network.

While Biden has offered an infrastructure plan that includes several of these programs, not all of them have made it into the Senate’s bipartisan compromise package, which is thought to have the best chance of passing.

One of the country’s largest auto worker unions, the United Auto Workers (UAW), backed the action.

President Ray Curry said in a Washington Newsday Brief News that “the members of the UAW, current and future, are ready to construct these electric automobiles and trucks, as well as the batteries that go in them.”