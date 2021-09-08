Biden aims to increase solar power from 3% to 45 percent of US energy supply by 2045, according to climate change news.

On Wednesday, the Biden administration revealed an ambitious new plan that aims for a huge increase in solar energy production as a component of the electricity grid. By 2045, the initiative aims to boost solar power’s share of total national energy sources from 3% to 45 percent.

The plan, from the Department of Energy’s Solar Energy Technologies Office and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, calls for a multi-industry investment and spending strategy. It would include increasing the amount of solar systems and doubling annual capacity increases until 2025, then quadrupling each year after that until 2030. Solar capacity will need to reach 1,600 gigawatts by 2050, according to the estimate, which is more than the total electrical usage of residential and commercial structures today.

In an accompanying statement, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said, “The study illuminates the fact that solar, our cheapest and fastest-growing source of clean energy, could produce enough electricity to power all of the homes in the United States by 2035 and employ as many as 1.5 million people in the process.”

“Achieving this bright future will necessitate a vast and equitable deployment of renewable energy, as well as strong decarbonization policies, as outlined in the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda,” she added.

The administration’s objectives may be difficult to attain. The Energy Department forecast in February that the amount of power produced by all renewable sources — solar, wind, and hydroelectric dams — would reach 42 percent by 2050, a lower figure than the latest report’s 45 percent target for solar alone. Setting goals, according to experts interviewed by the New York Times, is crucial, but getting concrete actions to achieve any of them is the problem.

Biden’s strategy for achieving clean-energy targets includes leveraging tax subsidies to stimulate the adoption of solar technology and urging local governments to develop methods to make obtaining licenses for new solar projects easier. The government may be interested in compensating utility firms that switch to renewable energy sources under the Clean Electricity Payment Program, which is contained in Biden’s Democratic Party’s $3.5 trillion budget blueprint.

Biden has made addressing global climate change a priority in both his foreign and domestic policy, promising to achieve a pollution-free energy infrastructure by 2035.