Bethesda Teases ‘Fallout 76: The Pitt’ More Information about the New Expansion

Fallout 76: Expeditions—The Pitt will be released in 2022, and Bethesda Softworks expects it to be the most “replayable” content yet in the game. This website spoke with Bethesda’s project managers about the expansion, which was unveiled at E3 this year, and the return to Fallout’s post-apocalyptic Pittsburgh.

The region, dubbed “The Pitt” in-game, first appeared in a Fallout 3 add-on back in 2009. Players may explore the irradiated remains of Pennsylvania in that DLC, which had been taken over by a gang of vicious raiders who governed the area like a slave camp.

When you arrived in The Pitt, you were stripped of all your belongings and forced to work in an underground mill until you were able to work your way out. You had the option of siding with the despotic overlords or leading a violent insurrection against them, à la Spartacus, once you had reclaimed your freedom.

The original Pitt DLC offered notable weaponry (like as the brutal Autoaxe), interesting mythology, and the loathsome Trog creatures, in addition to a compelling plot. These were basically mutated humans who had been exposed to radioactive water and had deteriorated into primitive cave-dwellers who were terrified of sunshine. The cannibal beasts hunted in packs, scurried around on all fours, and gorged themselves on human flesh.

Players can now look forward to returning the Pitt, but with a totally new plot, as part of Fallout 76’s new “Expeditions” series, which will see the multiplayer game expand outside the Appalachia Mountain range and into several adjacent places.

The Pitt: Everything We’ve Learned About Fallout 76

Jeff Gardiner, the lead producer for Fallout 76, is in charge of the project, and he already has a close relationship with the Pitt, having overseen the initial DLC for Fallout 3. Gardiner was unable to share too much about Expeditions (which is set to launch in 2022) during a round table interview for the Steel Reign update, though he did hint a few new elements.

He specifically stated that the expansion will be heavily story-driven and designed for several playthroughs. Despite the fact that he did not specifically affirm that there would be branching paths, Fallout 76 has already begun to do so.