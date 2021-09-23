Beta Codes for ‘Battlefield 2042′ are reportedly being sent out; a beta test announcement is expected soon.

Despite the game’s delayed release, many gamers assume that Beta testing will begin shortly, based on the publisher’s and vendor’s recent activity.

Gamers who pre-ordered the game on Amazon were supposedly received beta tickets for DICE’s future game “Battlefield 2042.” According to a Reddit thread, the retailer has distributed redeemable beta codes to PC and console gamers.

“I received an email this morning with my special code for my BF2042 order on Amazon. When I redeemed the code, it said Battlefield 2042 Early Access Beta,” the Reddit user said on Tuesday.

“It’s strange that they’re sending it out now. Since their product descriptions now say: ‘Pre-Order Battlefield 2042 on PC by September 23, 2021 to obtain early access to the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta,’ I’m wondering whether it could happen this week or next week. Amazon must ship and sell the item. The codes will be sent out within 24 hours of the early access start date, according to the post.

It was previously reported that the beta for “Battlefield 2042” would begin on September 22 for Early Access and September 23 for Open Beta. Since EA announced the game’s delayed release just a few days ago, it’s possible that Amazon forgot to update the date.

Although DICE and EA have not officially published the game’s Beta timetable, Reddit user daniluk400 claims that the open beta client has already been uploaded to EA’s Origin. On the beta client, the user also contributed the description, key art, and other details.

“Adapt and overcome in BattlefieldTM 2042’s near-future all-out battle. On Orbital, you can choose from a wide range of Specialists, cutting-edge weaponry, and vehicles to join the fight. Between September 22nd and September 25th, 2021, the game will be in open beta. For all gamers who pre-order the game or are current EA Play members, early access will be accessible on September 22-23, 2021, at 07:00 UTC. The Beta client description stated, “Preload will be accessible on September 21, 2021, at 06:00 UTC.”

“Battlefield 2042” will now be released on November 19 instead of October 15. Last week, the gaming studio also disclosed that the game’s Early Access will begin on November 12.