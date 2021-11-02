Best Weapons To Use In The Osiris Trials In ‘Destiny 2’

The Trials of Osiris, as “Destiny 2’s” main competitive PvP mode, has no shortage of gamers eager to win as many games as possible, especially those seeking their first-ever Flawless streak.

Any “Destiny 2” player will tell you that the Trials of Osiris are the only area where you can witness the best or most broken loadouts on a regular basis. In this game style, players that want to stomp their opponents will want to have only the best weaponry at their disposal, however such weapons may be difficult to spot to the inexperienced eye.

The following are the greatest weapons to use in “Destiny 2’s” Trials of Osiris PvP mode.

A Few Words

The weapons that drop from Trials engrams will not be included in this list because they all excel in PvP circumstances. To gain the optimal performance, players should try to get well-rolled variants of these weapons. These are only suggestions, like with the rest of “Destiny 2,” and players should employ whichever weaponry they are most comfortable with.

1. The Lowest Dollar

The Bottom Dollar has one of the highest base Stability ratings among the 120 RPM hand cannons, making it exceptionally easy to use. The Bottom Dollar has a tolerable recoil and an impressive effective range, thanks to its extended range and ability to roll with Explosive Payload.

Wormhaven and Widow’s Court are good maps to use this weapon on since they feature medium-ranged sightlines. Instead, try the Ace of Spades, Fatebringer, or Palindrome for smaller maps.

2. The Wing of Vigilance

This pulse rifle was designed specifically for the Osiris Trials. Apart from firing five-bullet bursts, the V-Wing bestows benefits on the user everytime a friend dies, making it easier for them to clutch rounds.

Rapid-fire pulse weapons like the Gridskipper and Darkest Before are excellent choices for tiny maps.

3. The Companion

The Chaperone has become much more prominent with the nerf to spread shotguns. With a one-hit kill range of about 12 meters, this slug shotgun can outrange even Felwinter’s Lie and outdue most of the game’s other close-range weapons.

Most other slug shotguns in the game follow the same concept.

4. Eriana’s Promise

While this exotic hand cannon can't one-tap Guardians without a buff, it still deals a lot of damage in a short amount of time, allowing players to clean up opponents with their primary weapon.