Best Weapons For Boss DPS in ‘Destiny 2’

When tackling difficult PvE content in “Destiny 2,” players will want to deliver the greatest damage possible to spare the entire fireteam time and anguish, especially when facing raid monsters and some specific Nightfall strikes.

When a new season starts or a powerful weapon is introduced, weapon metas in “Destiny 2” tend to alter. The weapon meta in “Witch Queen” is bound to evolve as Season 15 nears its end, radically affecting how the game plays in the future.

Here’s a rundown of the finest weapons in “Destiny 2” right now, with the hope that they’ll still be relevant when the latest update arrives next year.

Reed’s Repentance

This linear fusion rifle from the Trials of Osiris is one of the game’s few weapons that can be equipped with the Firing Line perk, which gives the player a significant damage increase while they’re near teammates. This perk should always be active in PvE, giving Reed’s Regret a distinct advantage over the competition.

Alternatively, even without Particle Deconstruction, the One Thousand Voices and the Sleeper Simulant remain top-tier possibilities.

Gjallarhorn

The king of rocket launchers has returned as one of the strongest heavy weapon options in the game. While the Gjallarhorn can inflict a lot of damage on its own, it really shines when it’s part of a squad with Legendary rocket launchers with anti-boss bonuses like Vorpal Weapon, Impact Casing, and Boss Spec.

As long as they’re enhanced by Wolfpack Rounds, a Hothead or Hezen Vengeance with the necessary mods can out-DPS Gjallarhorn. Take this into account before embarking on the next raid.

The Worm’s Whisper

Whisper of the Worm’s boss-killing ability has been greatly boosted thanks to a recent upgrade. It now does more damage, can summon bullets out of thin air, and its catalyst now activates faster, resulting in increased DPS.

Players who do not own Whisper’s catalyst, on the other hand, will have to wait for “Witch Queen” to get their hands on it.

The Psalm

When it comes to swords, the Lament has always been the weapon of choice for slaying bosses and champions. Players can face-tank while doing insane damage to single targets with the right setup. This chainsword is amazing at wiping out champions and some Nightfall bosses, but it loses a lot of its shine when it comes to raid monsters.