Best Weapons For Beginners in ‘Nioh 2′

Even by “Souls” standards, “Nioh 2” can be extremely challenging. There are numerous mechanics that players must overcome in order to avoid being demolished in a single hit. There are a variety of alternatives available to aid players in their fightback, but the game’s extensive armament remains the primary means of self-defense against any attack.

Each weapon in “Nioh 2” has its own set of advantages and disadvantages. Others are more adaptable than the rest, specializing in specific combat styles. Beginners should stick with the latter, especially if they haven’t played the preceding “Nioh,” because it differs significantly from the rest of the genre’s games.

Which stats the player levels up and how they approach each combat situation is determined by the weapon they choose. The latter is important to note because each weapon in the game has its own moveset as well as distinct active skills that distinguish them from the rest of the armory.

Because “Nioh 2” is more combo-heavy than any other game in its genre, mastery of one or two weapons is essential to deliver the maximum damage to foes, especially late in the game.

With that out of the way, the Spear and the Sword are the greatest starter weapons in “Nioh 2” due to their versatility.

Spear weapons have a long range and can be used against both groups and single targets. Because most foes will be out of range after the strikes complete, players can combine their attacks into hard-hitting techniques without jeopardizing their safety as much as with other weapons. This weapon is simple to use, but after players become acclimated to the game’s combat system, it opens up a lot of possibilities for complicated gameplay.

The sword, on the other hand, is a more difficult weapon to master. It has a shorter range than the spear, and the majority of its most powerful attacks necessitate precise location and timing. The sword’s basic attacks, on the other hand, are quick and accurate, allowing players to move around without compromising DPS. While this weapon is more difficult to utilize, it is excellent for teaching inexperienced players the importance of correct placement and attacking when the opportunity arises.

Of course, players can use any weapon they like, but these two should be excellent beginner weapon types for those who are new to the game.