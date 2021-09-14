Best Weapon Trait Perks To Look Out For In ‘Destiny 2′

Weapons in “Destiny 2” can be equipped with a range of performance-enhancing perks, ranging from weapon parts to inherent perks that define a weapon’s playstyle. Because trait bonuses have the greatest impact on how a weapon feels in comparison to others in its archetype, they are a little more fascinating than the others.

Trait perks are featured in the third and fourth perk slots of each weapon and have distinct affects that can change how weapons are used. Here’s a quick rundown of some of the better general-purpose trait perks in the game to keep an eye on.

Kill Clip, Rampage Clip, and Multikill Clip

These perks are mainly effective in PvE, but with weapons like hand cannons and scout rifles, they can also be very beneficial in PvP. Regardless of weapon type, they all improve damage output, making these perks excellent against hordes of weak foes.

Subsistence

This perk allows you to partially reload a weapon after each kill, making it ideal for PvE. With Subsistence, auto weapons like as Chroma Rush and SMGs such as Death Adder can become significantly more effective in clearing big groupings, especially if they also have Rampage.

Weapon of Vorpal

This versatile perk enhances damage against formidable opponents such as bosses and champions, as well as Guardians with their Supers activated. Hard-hitting weapons, such as grenade launchers, bows, and shotguns, may take full advantage of this perk, which allows players to counter Supers in PvP.

The First Shot

Opening Shot gives a weapon greater range and aim assist on the first shot after it is drawn, making it one of the finest PvP perks. Because of the enhanced accuracy and bullet magnetism that the perk gives, shotguns and sniper rifles with Opening Shot can easily one-tap a Guardian.

Rangefinder

Rangefinder, like Opening Shot, is a top-tier PvP perk that works well with any weapon. It increases weapon range and zoom, making it easier to take down opponents thanks to the increased damage fall-off range and bullet magnetism. Hand cannons, scout rifles, and pulse rifles all benefit from this.

Headstone

When an enemy is defeated with a precision hit, this unique perk spawns a miniature Stasis crystal. When shattered, these crystals can freeze nearby foes and deliver damage. Headstone is particularly beneficial for Stasis subclasses, as it may be utilized in conjunction with abilities such as Shatterdive and the Behemoth’s Cryoclasm slide.