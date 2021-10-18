Best Ways To Make Money In The ‘New World’

Making money in the “New World” isn’t as easy as it appears. While many players can find themselves with thousands of gold in the early levels, collecting money later in the game, especially once the main questline has been completed, can be tough.

Gold may be used to buy almost anything in the game, including crafting reagents and equipment, as well as player housing and even entire territories. Players should constantly strive to locate a reliable technique to acquire gold, but this is frequently more difficult stated than done.

Many players have already figured out how to get as much gold as possible. Here’s a quick guide to help new players get the same level of income as they progress through their Aeternum adventures.

Investigate The Player Market

It should come as no surprise that mercantilism is a lucrative business in the “New World.” Because the economy is largely controlled by the participants, individuals with the patience to learn how the market works can make a lot of money.

Try to acquire a sense of what kinds of things are popular. This varies each server, however goods such as Runes of Holding, Iron Ore, rare cooking ingredients, and diamonds are frequently in high demand. Collect these goods in the wild and sell them in the market to profit handsomely.

Sell your crafted items and rare loot.

In the Trading Post, equipment with optimal stats and perk rolls can sell for a lot of money. Players will always require weapons, armor, and tools, so don’t be hesitant to sell a well-rolled item for a fair price.

Side Quests and the Main Story

Simple tasks abound in “New World,” and they pay you handsomely in money. The main quest, in particular, is a fantastic opportunity to acquire XP, money, and a few valuable things that players can use as they level up; the same can be said for minor missions.

The main drawback is that these tasks are limited in number. Outside of repeated bounties, players will run out of quests to complete, although the main story and side quests are suitable for those looking for a minor boost to their starting capital.