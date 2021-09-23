Best Warlock Exotics For PvP in ‘Destiny 2’

When employed correctly, warlocks can easily dominate PvP matches. Exotic gear, like the rest of the classes, can assist players in reaching their full potential by providing significant bonuses and boosts for specific playstyles.

The sheer variety of playstyles available to Warlocks has made them a popular choice among many players, and their pool of exotics only adds to the appeal of each of these styles.

Here are some unique Warlock armor parts that may come in handy in PvP in “Destiny 2.”

Aspects of Ophidian

These unique gauntlets can help a Warlock improve their neutral game by increasing weapon reload speed, handling, and melee range. Some players may find the Ophidian Aspects particularly useful for dashing around with shotguns or other quick-swap weapons now that Quickdraw has been nerfed.

The Ophidian Aspects are ideal for all playstyles, allowing Warlocks to focus on their gunplay and positioning without having to worry about too many additional mechanics.

Battle Harmony’s Mantle

This exotic is recommended for aggressive players who want to deliver the most damage possible, as it rewards Super energy anytime a precise kill is made with a weapon that fits the Warlock’s subclass. The chest piece additionally gives increased matching elemental weapon damage while Super energy is full.

Players can use Mantle of Battle Harmony in conjunction with weapon perks like Kill Clip and Rampage to two-tap with a 120 RPM hand cannon or melt enemies with automatic weaponry. Because they both work with Super energy, Ager’s Scepter is very beneficial with this armor component.

Transversal Moves

Because they boost sprint speed, these pants are undoubtedly the greatest option for aggressive players. Warlocks can skate over terrain, reach power positions first, and outmaneuver adversaries with ease thanks to Transversive Steps.

It also reloads whatever weapon is currently equipped, which is a good advantage given how much sprinting takes place inside the Crucible.

Boots by Lunafaction

Despite their popularity in PvE, Lunafaction boots may be extremely effective in the Crucible. It’ll usually be utilized in conjunction with Empowering Rift, which significantly increases weapon range. This is ideal for rapid-fire pulse rifles like the Gridskipper, as the increased range overcomes the gun’s major flaw.

The Stag’s Tail

The Stag is a must-have for any Warlock PvP exotic list. Players standing inside a Rift benefit from this helmet's damage mitigation. The wearer regains Rift energy when they approach critical health, and when they die, they spawn a.