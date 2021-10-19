Best Spear Builds And Gameplay Tips For ‘New World’

In “New World,” the spear is one of the three initial two-handed weapon classes available to players. It specializes at dealing Thrust damage across a medium distance, as well as crowd control and enemy damage debuffs.

Spears are highly adaptable and may be utilized as a crowd control or DPS weapon in any situation. Spears may be used effectively by players of all encumbrance categories, with each weight load category enabling a particular fighting style for the weapon.

Here’s a rundown on how to wield the spear in combat, as well as one especially adaptable build that works well in both PvP and PvE.

What is the best way to utilize the Spear?

Dexterity accounts for the majority of the Spear’s damage scaling, however Strength contributes a small amount of power. This means that the weapon works well with bows and muskets, as well as other weapons like the War Hammer and Sword.

Due to the length of spears, players will have a greater melee range, but their assaults will be confined to narrower hit boxes, making this weapon a little more difficult to wield than the others.

The Zoner and Impaler trees allow spears to be specialized as crowd control or DPS weapons. Zoner talents inflict AoE damage with knockdown and knockback effects, as well as allowing players to toss their weapons like javelins. Impaler talents, on the other hand, focus on debilitating effects such as Slow, Bleed, and Rend while causing more upfront damage each hit.

Spear build for PvE and PvPAll of the active skills for this weapon type are well-rounded and can be utilized in almost any situation. The goal of this design is to provide players with as many alternatives as possible for fighting NPCs and other players without having to constantly reset their skill trees.

Javelin and Sweep are both dependable CC abilities that may be used to easily build up large damage combinations with other party members. Sweep’s Coup de Grace node provides a formidable damage option for spear users that works well with Merciless Strength and Reserved Strength.

Depending on their desired playstyle and debuff kind, players can choose between Skewer and Perforate. Perforate is better for team fights where CC effects are more available, whereas Skewer is excellent for aggressive players.