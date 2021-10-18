Best Rapier Builds And Gameplay Guide For ‘New World’

The rapier is a fast-moving weapon type that lets players to rush about the battlefield and apply powerful bleed effects to unlucky targets. Duelists and those who prefer a more elegant approach to warfare love this weapon, just as they do in real life.

Rapiers are typically seen as secondary weapons by archers and musketeers in the “New World,” because to their high Dexterity scaling, which combines well with ranged weapons. Rapiers, on the other hand, may be depended upon as primary weapons, and they can be utilized to decimate adversaries in both PvP and PvE with the appropriate builds.

This article will show you how to use rapiers in combat and provide a sample build to help novice players get started.

Rapier Combat Techniques

Rapiers are quick and light, whittling down adversaries with precise hits before dashing out of harm’s way. Bleed, Rend, and thrust strikes are all part of the Blood talent tree, which specializes in dealing sustained damage. The Grace skill tree, on the other hand, concentrates on movement, baiting enemy attacks, and countering with decisive blows.

Because of its superb mobility, the rapier is better suited as a primary weapon. Blood, on the other hand, is better for imparting debuffs and dealing short bursts of damage before switching to a weapon that is more appropriate for the situation.

Rapier Constructs

In PvE, players can progress down the Blood tree to gain access to small groups of foes that deal continuous damage. To achieve a good rapier build for excursions and general open-world content, learn the following skills: This build focuses on applying and maintaining Tondo’s bleed effect, which is especially useful against bosses. Flourish and Finish is good for finishing off weak opponents, while Evade is a stronger survivability option.

Grace can be employed in PvP to outmaneuver opponents and strike them when they’re vulnerable. Consider the following abilities: By avoiding enemy strikes with Evade and Fleche, this combination excels at dealing critical backstab damage. Flurry can be utilized to make this build more viable in PvE, however Riposte is a better option versus other players.