Best Raiden Shogun Builds And Team Comps in ‘Genshin Impact’

The all-powerful Electro Archon is now a playable character in “Genshin Impact,” allowing players to experiment with new team combinations, strategies, and playstyles.

The Raiden Shogun, like the other Archons, is extremely useful on the battlefield. She can, however, deliver ridiculous amounts of damage in brief windows of opportunity, making her a hybrid DPS/Support unit, unlike her Geo and Anemo counterparts.

In “Genshin Impact,” we take a look at the Shogun’s playstyle, as well as some of her most suggested builds and team compositions.

Playstyle of Raiden Shogun

As a quick-swap character, the Shogun is ideal. Her Elemental Skill’s off-field damage, Electro application, and Burst DMG buff will be used the majority of the time, while she passively stacks Resolve for her own Elemental Burst.

The Raiden Shogun can unleash her powerful lightning blade to chop through adversaries and produce energy for her team if she has accumulated enough Resolve stacks. She’ll revert to her off-field damaging duty once her Burst ends, unless she gains enough Resolve stacks again.

Builds an Artifact

The Raiden Shogun should prioritize Energy Recharge because she can stack it with her ascension passive and get additional Electro DMG for every ER point she has past 100%. She can also benefit from the Emblem of Severed Fate set if she has more than 200 ER.

If she has an ER weapon or timepiece, an ATK percent Sands item is advised. The Shogun still benefits considerably from DPS numbers because she relies on doing damage for the majority of her usefulness.

Weapons

The Favonius Lance is an excellent free-to-play alternative. It boosts the Shogun’s ER stat while also helping her generate particles. For players that prefer to prioritize damage, the Fishing Association’s The Catch polearm is a great choice.

Because of its synergy with Energy Recharge, Engulfing Lightning, the featured 5-star polearm, is the Shogun’s most suitable weapon, but players will have to spend additional primogems simply to purchase it.

Competitions for teams

In an electro-centric quick-swap squad or a physical damage team, the Raiden Shogun shines. Her Elemental Skill’s near-permanent uptime is ideal for keeping Superconduct up, while her particle creation, Burst DMG bonus, and Elemental Burst damage windows are ideal for rapid shifting.

She also works well with characters like Eula who have significant energy expenditures. The Shogun’s Burst DMG bonus scales proportionally to her energy costs and energy generation. Brief News from Washington Newsday.