Best Offers on Xbox Series X, PS5, and Nintendo Switch OLED on Black Friday 2021.

Because supplies are guaranteed to arrive at high-profile retailers on Black Friday, it’s a great time to get your hands on next-gen consoles.

It’s been exceedingly tough to get your hands on either the Xbox Series X or the PlayStation 5 since they were released last year.

This is due to a number of causes, including a worldwide shortage of computer chips and the fact that opportunistic scalpers have been stockpiling units and then reselling them to desperate buyers at inflated prices.

The situation has become so critical that some people have turned tracking their availability into a full-time career, and The Washington Newsday has been providing periodic resupply alerts for both consoles.

Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch OLED version is still hard to come by, despite the fact that there is a lower demand for it. Although the handheld isn’t a real next-generation improvement (like a hypothetical Nintendo Switch 2 would be), its improved screen, built-in LAN port, and sturdier kickstand make it a desirable item.

The following article details where the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch OLED models will be available on Black Friday (and if any of them happen to be discounted anywhere).

In addition, we’ve put together a handy guide with pointers and tricks to help you spot restocks on your own. Our live coverage of Black Friday deals may also be found here.

Black Friday Xbox Series X Deals

The Xbox Series X is one of the most powerful gaming systems available (outside of a costly PC build).

It contains 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage capacity, and a GPU with a performance of 12.15 TFLOPS. Aside from its technical prowess, the Xbox One has a strong backwards compatibility library and a number of great exclusives, many of which are included in the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Here are the Xbox Series X product pages for key U.S. shops in advance of restocks later today. Please keep in mind that this section will be updated when bargains become available.

Xbox Series X is available at Target