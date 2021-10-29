Best Loadouts For Raids And Dungeons In ‘Destiny 2’

Raids present players with some of the most difficult tasks in “Destiny 2,” as well as some of the best prizes. These six-player activities are meant to put a team’s collaboration, camaraderie, and, of course, equipment’s aggregate might to the test.

The employment of Stasis and Fusion Rifles is extensively encouraged in “Season Of The Lost,” and players will be hard-pressed to find anything else that is as powerful as these combos. Regardless, even with the alterations included with this season’s artifact, players will have plenty of options for gear to bring to raids and 3-man dungeons.

For clearing peak PvE content in “Destiny 2,” here are some of Season 15’s greatest weapons, armor, and synergies.

Build a focusing lens

This build is more about team compositions than it is about gear. The Focusing Lens artifact mod increases the damage of Light abilities against foes who are affected by Stasis, therefore players will need at least one weapon or ability that can dependably freeze or slow enemies.

Stasis can be easily applied by Revenants using Silence and Squall against bosses and other immobile targets, priming them for Focusing Lens.

Warlocks with Well of Radiance and Titans with Bulwark of Dawn can buff their weapons with significant buffs that turn their damage into Light ability damage, allowing them to trigger Focusing Lens. For significantly more damage on tethered enemies, combine these supers with a Nightstalker’s Shadowshot.

This is particularly useful against burning bosses such as Atheon and the Templar in the Vault of Glass or Kell Echo in the Prophecy dungeon.

Revenant of Thermoclastic Bloom

When Solar and Stasis classes beat foes with melee skills, the Thermoclastic Bloom mod allows them to generate Orbs of Power. Because Revenant shurikens may bounce between numerous foes and potentially one-shot weak mobs, this works nicely with them.

For near-permanent uptime on Well of Radiance, combine a Revenant with a Phoenix Protocol Warlock.

Fusion Rifles with Particle Deconstruction

It’s no secret that in today’s meta, Particle Deconstruction is highly potent. This mod gives foes a stacking debuff that boosts the damage they take from fusion rifles by up to 40%. Particle Deconstruction is particularly effective with the Vex Mythoclast, but it can be used with virtually any other fusion gun in the game.

In raid DPS phases, guns like the Cartesian Coordinate and Threaded Needle that can roll with Vorpal Weapon are quite useful. Make sure you use one burst from a standard fusion gun to spray an adversary. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.