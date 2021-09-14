Best Legendary PvE Weapons For ‘Season Of The Lost’ In ‘Destiny 2’

In “Destiny 2,” there are a lot of weapons, but only a few can stand out each season. If they want to make the grind for endgame content easier, players who want the greatest gear should focus on farming the best weapons.

Here’s a rundown of the greatest weapons in “Destiny 2” this season, along with a brief description of each and where to find them.

Any type of Fusion Rifle

With the Particle Deconstruction artifact update, which dramatically enhances the damage of fusion rifles and linear fusion rifles, “Season of the Lost” has put fusion rifles and linear fusion rifles in the spotlight. This mod is amazing on any fusion rifle this season, although the Cartesian Coordinate, Threaded Needle, and Null Composure get honorable mentions.

As YouTuber Aztecross discovered when testing Threaded Needle against the Templar monster in the Vault of Glass raid, it may deliver huge damage. This weapon may be obtained through the Battlegrounds action.

Vulpecula

Vulpecula is a Stasis hand cannon with a 180 RPM that fits in the kinetic slot. It’s one of only three weapons that can roll the Headstone perk, which spawns Stasis crystals after every accuracy hit, in addition to having outstanding handling and overall feel.

This weapon can be obtained through the Astral Alignment and Shattered Realm activities, however it can also be obtained using umbral engrams with some luck.

Death Adder/Chroma Rush

Both of these weapons have a similar purpose. A properly rolled Chroma Rush or Death Adder can clean up huge numbers of weak opponents while still providing good damage to more difficult targets.

Death Adder is a rare item that can be found as a drop or as a prize from vendors and chests. Meanwhile, Chroma Rush can only be obtained through Override or through umbral engrams focused on the Splicer.

Fatebringer

Because of its stat distribution, this Vault of Glass raid-exclusive hand cannon is ideal for both PvE and PvP activity. It has excellent handling and a respectable reload speed for a 140 RPM hand cannon. Kill Clip, Explosive Rounds, and Rewind Rounds are all wonderful generalist perks that it can use.

Ascendancy

After picking up an Orb of Power, this ritual rocket launcher gains Explosive Light, which boosts weapon damage and blast radius. Explosive Light goes great with Charged with Light armor mods because it increases Ascendancy’s damage even more.

Players can obtain this weapon by reaching the highest rank in Vanguard, Crucible, or Gambit.